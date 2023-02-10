Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $753,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,433,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,604 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $129.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.