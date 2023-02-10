Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $766,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 799,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 393,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $71.49 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

