Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AZEK were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.64.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

