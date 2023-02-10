Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 144,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $20,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

