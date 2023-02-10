Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

