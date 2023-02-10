Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $235.15 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,423 shares of company stock worth $7,308,449 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

