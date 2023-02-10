Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,849 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Oracle were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.