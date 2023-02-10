Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.8 %

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $352.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.71 and a 200 day moving average of $272.25. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading

