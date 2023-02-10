Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

ESML opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

