Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 122 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

