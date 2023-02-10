Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 137 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $365.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.04. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $486.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

