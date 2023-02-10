Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 243 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after acquiring an additional 496,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

