Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.14.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

