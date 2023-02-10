Contrasting Avantax (AVTA) & Its Competitors

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avantax to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax’s peers have a beta of 6.39, suggesting that their average share price is 539% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avantax and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantax Competitors 267 1188 1708 67 2.49

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 28.54%. Given Avantax’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantax has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 3.12% 15.60% 5.29% Avantax Competitors -43.60% 7.11% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avantax and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $885.20 million $7.76 million 52.20 Avantax Competitors $4.57 billion $816.93 million -3.88

Avantax’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Avantax. Avantax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Avantax Company Profile

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

