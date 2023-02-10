Contrasting CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) & Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CF Bankshares and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 25.59% 14.48% 1.16% Solera National Bancorp 44.44% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Solera National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $70.97 million 1.54 $18.45 million $2.78 7.51 Solera National Bancorp $40.88 million 1.23 $18.17 million $4.23 2.76

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

