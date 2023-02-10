Contrasting Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14

Valuation and Earnings

Honest has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 67.53%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Onion Global.

This table compares Onion Global and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.03 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 0.85 -$38.68 million ($0.50) -5.82

Honest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Honest -14.56% -27.30% -17.52%

Volatility & Risk

Onion Global has a beta of -3.52, meaning that its stock price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honest has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Honest beats Onion Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

