ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives $285.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.73) to GBX 235 ($2.82) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($2.76) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 381 ($4.58) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

CNVVY stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

