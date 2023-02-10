CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) EVP Mark E. Bertels Sells 1,250 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $180.95 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $192.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

