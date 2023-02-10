Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Coveo Solutions stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday.

