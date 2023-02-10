CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CP ALL Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPPCY opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. CP ALL Public has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $22.41.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CP ALL Public (CPPCY)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.