CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CPPCY opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. CP ALL Public has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It also operates a cash and carry business under Makro. The firm also provides bill payment services, operates frozen food plants and bakeries, and distributes retail equipment. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

