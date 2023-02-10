Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAEYY opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.83.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

