Critical Analysis: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) versus Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 4 13 0 2.76 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunrun and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $42.29, suggesting a potential upside of 83.65%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.67%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Sunrun.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 3.35% 1.23% 0.50% Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.15 billion 2.29 -$79.42 million $0.29 79.41 Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

Dragonfly Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Summary

Sunrun beats Dragonfly Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

