Critical Comparison: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Digital Ally shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digital Ally and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 0 0 N/A BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Ally and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $39.87 million 0.31 $25.48 million ($3.40) -1.35 BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.27 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

Digital Ally has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -21.32% -17.30% -11.29% BrewBilt Brewing -3,622.72% N/A -766.39%

Summary

Digital Ally beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

