Critical Review: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 25.32% 14.81% 1.07% Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orange County Bancorp and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.21%. Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 3.06 $24.36 million $4.34 12.03 Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.03 $4.86 million ($0.75) -1.60

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Bit Digital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

