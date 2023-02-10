Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCK. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.87.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Crown by 1,040.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 326.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Crown by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

