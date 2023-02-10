CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading 4.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $89.86 and last traded at $89.69. 7,926,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 10,324,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

