CVS Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 31,213 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 18% compared to the average volume of 26,522 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

CVS opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.