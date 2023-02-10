DA Davidson Comments on Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $110.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

