DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $222.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.83 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 201,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 751.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,459 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.