DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOG. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

HOG stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

