Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 1,073,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,854,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.