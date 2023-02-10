Daniel Tillett Buys 6,793 Shares of Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett bought 6,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$13,042.56 ($8,994.87).

Daniel Tillett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Race Oncology alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, Daniel Tillett bought 25,550 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$196.57 ($135.56) per share, with a total value of A$5,022,312.40 ($3,463,663.72).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Daniel Tillett bought 46,737 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$99,175.91 ($68,397.18).

On Monday, November 14th, Daniel Tillett bought 2,307,925 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$475,432.55 ($327,884.52).

Race Oncology Price Performance

About Race Oncology

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Race Oncology Limited operates as a precision oncology company in Australia. The company is developing Zantrene, a potent small molecule inhibitor of the fatso/fat mass and obesity associated protein to treat for melanoma and clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as acute myeloid leukaemia, breast, and ovarian cancers, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Race Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Race Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.