Desjardins Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.70 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.92.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$139.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$147.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$777,187.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

