DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.