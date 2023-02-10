Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 12th.

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mary Stojcevski 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

