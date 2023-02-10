Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39.

In other news, insider Mary Stojcevski 3,001 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

