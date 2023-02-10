Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.47 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.