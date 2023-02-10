Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Reduced by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $143,431,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $95,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661,556 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11,994.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,256,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,763 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $26.38.

