Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives $194.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIISY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.52) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.70) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

