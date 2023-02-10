Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 305,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Dolphin Capital Investors Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.63. The company has a market cap of £35.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Dolphin Capital Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.