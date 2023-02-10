Dominari (DOMH) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dominari to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -245.37% -12.56% -6.88%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 45 686 1263 26 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dominari and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Dominari’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Dominari has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s peers have a beta of 4.96, meaning that their average share price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dominari and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -1.01 Dominari Competitors $1.56 billion $80.65 million -9.19

Dominari’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dominari peers beat Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

