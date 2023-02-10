DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,185 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of DuPont de Nemours worth $58,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

