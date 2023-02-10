Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

