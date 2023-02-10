Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.
Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
