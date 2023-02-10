DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DZSI. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DZS has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at DZS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DZS by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 291,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DZS by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DZS by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 102,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DZS by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.