E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.35 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €11.35 ($12.20) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.44) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.48) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.96 ($10.71) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.94.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.