E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €9.80 ($10.54) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.48) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.96 ($10.71) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.94. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.