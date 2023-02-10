Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Ebiquity Price Performance

EBQ opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.84. Ebiquity has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.99 ($0.89). The company has a market capitalization of £65.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61.

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Featured Articles

