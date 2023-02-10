Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Ebiquity Price Performance

EBQ opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.84. Ebiquity has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.99 ($0.89). The company has a market capitalization of £65.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61.

Ebiquity Company Profile

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

