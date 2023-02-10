Eckoh (LON:ECK) Trading Down 1.2%

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.51 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.50). 96,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 276,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.51).

Eckoh Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £120.24 million and a PE ratio of 4,200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.19.

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

