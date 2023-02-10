Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$137.00 and last traded at C$137.00, with a volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$135.00.
Economic Investment Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$758.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$130.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$127.90.
Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.12 million during the quarter.
Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
