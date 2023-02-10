Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 6,750 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.8 %

About Paramount Global

NASDAQ PARA opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

